WATCH: Four suspects arrested after Khayelitsha hall is torched

Cape Town - Four suspects have been arrested following the vandalism and burning of the Desmond Tutu hall in Makhaza, Khayelitsha over the weekend. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the suspects were arrested on charges of arson and the affected areas were still being monitored by police to maintain law and order. The city has been marred by a number of violent land invasion protests. Last week a bus and two vehicles were petrol-bombed during a protest at Faure Road, between Spine Road and Mew Way. While responding to an illegal land invasion in Mfuleni on Thursday, law enforcement vehicles and officers were stoned and an officer was hospitalised due to serious injuries. Mayor Dan Plato said the City, according to log sheets on land invasions, was facing eight or more illegal land invasions a day across the metro.

The City of Cape Town and Khayelitsha local leaders have condemned these actions, saying an end must be put to illegal invasions and violent protests.

Mayoral member for community safety and health Zahid Badrodien said the hall was being retrofitted to be used as an overflow decanting facility for a number of clinics in the area so that residents could access healthcare services in a safe manner with a reduced risk of Covid-19 exposure.

“The City cannot continue to repair facilities that have been destroyed by a few selfish members in communities across the city. We cannot condone this criminal behaviour,” he said.

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido described the actions as thuggery disguised as protest.

“As leadership, we cannot just sit by and watch agents of backwardness and distraction run amok. Political parties would have to come together and speak with one voice in condemnation of these criminal acts against the people,” said Tyhido.

Plato said he was appalled by this “criminal behaviour”, adding that the City would do everything to ensure that those responsible were brought to book.

Mayoral member for safety and security JP Smith said the land invasions would compel people to live in informal settlements instead of enabling the City to provide formal housing. “We hope that the courts will think twice about the reckless and sometimes incomprehensible and deeply flawed rulings that they are making in relation to these matters,” he said.

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The hall was used for sporting activities like indoor soccer and basketball,also used by health care workers who were assisting with the Covid-19 tests. Also the office of the councillor is at this place. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

