WATCH: Fourth body seen floating in Sea Point surf









The body of the last missing teenager has reportedly been spotted with attempts being made to recover the body in rough sea conditions at Rocklands beach in Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency Cape Town - A body presumed to be the last of four missing teenagers has been spotted at Rocklands beach in Sea Point with attempts being made to recover the body in rough sea conditions at Rocklands beach in Sea Point. A photographer from African News Agency who was on scene revealed that the body of the fourth teen missing at sea had been found, however NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that this was "not confirmed (as) police divers are on the scene searching". The comes after a three-day search for foreign teenagers who got into difficulty on Sunday after they were swept out to sea by a wave at the weekend. The first teen had been recovered on Sunday. “The four casualties who were originally in difficulty were an 18-year-old male from Burundi, a 16-year-old male from the Congo, a 15-year-old male from Burundi, and a 15-year-old female from Congo,” Lambinon said. Three surfers who had been surfing nearby were able to reach the 15-year-old Burundi boy and lifted him on to one of the surfboards.

The body of the last missing teenager has reportedly been spotted with attempts being made to recover the body in rough sea conditions at Rocklands beach in Sea Point. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

An NSRI rescue swimmer swam out from Rocklands Beach and reached the surfers about 200 metres off-shore, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced at sea on the teenager on the surfboard.

A sea rescue craft arrived shortly thereafter and the 15-year-old, the three surfers, and the NSRI rescue swimmer were brought to shore on board the craft.

NSRI medics, EMS paramedics, and fire and rescue paramedics continued with advanced life support CPR at Three Anchor Bay slipway, but despite extensive CPR efforts, after all attempts were exhausted, he was declared dead. Police had opened an inquest docket.

An extensive sea, air, and shoreline search, including three NSRI sea rescue craft, the police boat, the EMS/AMS Skymed helicopter, fire rescue divers conducting free dive search efforts in the water, and shoreline patrols continued.

The families of the four teenagers were being assisted by police and fire and rescue services trauma counsellors and the fire chaplains’ services.

Lambinon said police divers recovered the body of a 16-year-old male from the surf on Monday night after they were alerted by a member of the media. Earlier in the evening, police divers and NSRI rescue swimmers recovered the body of a 15-year-old teenage girl.

The search for the remaining missing 18-year-old male had resumed on Tuesday morning.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased teenager.

“Our thoughts and support remain with the families of the three missing teenagers in this difficult time. NSRI commend the three unidentified surfers who intervened and were able to recover the 15-year-old male from the water on to a surfboard,” Lambinon said.

* Additional reporting by Sisonke Mlamla.

African News Agency (ANA)