WATCH: Freak 'act of God' leaves cars crushed by shipping container in Cape Town

Cape Town - A man has been left devastated after a shipping container fell and crushed his car in Paarden Eiland on Thursday morning. Strong winds blew the empty blue metal crate over and it flattened two cars, including Arrey Agbor Stanislus’ Nissan Almera. Stanislus and the unidentified driver of a green Nissan Sentra parked on a gravel lot outside the SATL Freight company, next to the stacked metal containers. Security guard Yamkelani Tiywa told the Daily Voice he heard a loud bang and couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what had happened. “We were informed to keep a lookout because it was very windy and the crates had fallen before, but there was no damage then,” he said.

“About an hour after the announcement, I heard a loud bang and when I went to see, the container was on the cars. No one was injured.”

A deflated Stanislus said he was in the workshop when he saw his colleagues run out.

“I didn’t know that it was very windy outside and that there was a warning out for a change in the weather,” he said. “I was curious to see why everyone was running out and when I got there, someone told me that my car was in an accident and when I looked closer, I saw that my car was under a container.

“I’m still in shock, I normally sit in my car during my break, and the entire time I was at work I was thinking about going to the V&A Waterfront, and if I had been in that car when the container fell, I would have died.

“My car is a total write-off and I understand that this was an act of God, but it hurts to see my car like that.”

Stanislus said he bought the silver Almera two years ago and would often park it in the same spot, never thinking a freak accident like that would occur.

“It was very helpful to my family and now I was forced to call my wife so she can leave her car with me. Hopefully the insurance will pay soon because I need a vehicle to travel to work.”

The Daily Voice visited the offices of SATL Freight on Thursday, but no one was available to comment.

Strong winds blew the empty blue metal crate over and it flattened two cars, including Arrey Agbor Stanislus’ Nissan Almera. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

