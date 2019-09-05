MELISSA Andrews of Food Trees for Africa demonstrates how to plant a tree at Mokone Primary School in Langa. Supplied

Cape Town - We need trees to breathe, to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen and help prevent global warming. These were the words of Food and Trees for Africa facilitator, Melissa Andrews, speaking at Mokone Primary School in Langa yesterday, where fruit trees were planted for National Arbour Week.

Andrews said that trees provided a habitat for many species, thus increasing biodiversity.

“They create greener environments, and most importantly they prevent soil erosion and provide a source of food and income for many communities,” she said.

In honour of this week and promoting the importance of sustainable development in the community of Langa, 10 trees were planted in the school garden, with the rest planted during the week by gardeners with help from Food and Trees for Africa, to create a well-planned, staggered mini-orchard.

The school’s gardens, supported by Shoprite, grow a multitude of fresh, organic vegetables to enhance nutrition within schools and communities, with the excess sold to provide additional income. They support existing feeding schemes and provide food security within the community.

Shoprite corporate social investment manger Lunga Schoeman said the food garden drive aimed to reduce food insecurity through sustainable agriculture and to create income- generating opportunities for vulnerable communities.

Mokone Primary School principal Dominic Raphahlelo said: “Our hope is that by helping with cultivation and doing their part, the pupils come to understand that they’re making their own positive contribution to society.”

