Cape Town - Frustrated backyarders, informal settlements and Communicare tenants from Cape Town marched to Parliament and the Civic Centre to hand over a memorandum detailing their housing demands on Tuesday. Their demands include the release of land for housing, title deeds for Communicare Tenants, demanding the City fast track and build decent houses for the people and calling for an end to Communicare profits on water and electricity pre-paid meters.

The march, coordinated and organised by the Land Party and Alliance for Transformation for all, had hundreds of people assemble at Keizergracht Street.

Land Party regional coordinator Bulelani Botha said they came to hand over a number of grievances from different areas, "hoping that the national parliament will enforce an action plan to attend our alarming issues."

Botha said it is their belief that "they" have power and legal right to enforce changes on current operational policies that are used to suppress the disadvantaged communities.

"We appeal to the national parliament to attend to our grievances within 31 days," Botha said.

The march coincides with a multi-million social housing project launched Goodwood by the Human Settlements minister NomaIndiya Mfeketo, MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

The Goodwood Station Social Housing Development project, worth R380 million, is a collaborative effort between the national and provincial Departments of Human Settlements, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA), the City of Cape Town as well as Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

The development is set to provide housing opportunities for previously disadvantaged low-income earners in Goodwood, Ruytewacht and surrounding areas.

