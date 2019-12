WATCH: Graduation marks farewell to UCT Chancellor Graça Machel









UCT chancellor Graça Machel and council chairperson Sipho Pityana with vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Picture: Michael Hammond/UCT Cape Town - UCT bade farewell to its outgoing Chancellor, Graça Machel, during last week’s graduation ceremony. A total of 1771 students were scheduled to graduate at this year’s summer ceremonies at the Sarah Baartman Hall on upper campus on December 12, 13 and 23. Six graduation ceremonies were scheduled over the three allocated days. They include the conferral of three honorary doctorates. These are on distinguished scholar Professor Jonathan Jansen; leading biochemical engineer Dr Georges Belfort; and prominent scientist in molecular genetics and biochemistry, Dr Marlene Belfort.

Today we say goodbye to our Chancellor, Mum Graca who has served @UCT_news with distinction for the past twenty years. #UCTGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/RUKl5jMcg3 — Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) December 12, 2019

Last week’s ceremonies was the last presided over by Machel, whose two-decade-long service to the university comes to an end on December 31.

Machel, the university’s fifth chancellor, was first elected on September 18 in 1999.

She was then re-elected uncontested for a second term in 2010.

The chancellor is elected for a 10-year period by the electoral college, which is chaired by the president of convocation, and consists of 21 graduates or holders of diplomas, six academic staff, six administrative and support staff and six students, together with the president of convocation and the vice-chancellor.

Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, will take over the reins as the university’s next chancellor on January 1.

Outgoing Chancellor is touched by the warm farewell messages from the various stakeholders thanking her for her leadership over the past two decades. #UCTFarewellGraca pic.twitter.com/f9EY7JcJIp — UCT (@UCT_news) December 12, 2019

