One of those whose dogs were injured was Rayno Daniels, 38, from Lotus River, whose pet was injured because of fireworks that were set off in the neighbourhood.
“The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, I have a field behind my house (in Lotus River) and behind that is a block of flats. Every Guy Fawkes evening there is a lot of fireworks going off (on the field).
“Last night she jumped over my vibracrete wall of about 1.5m to 1.8m.
“I don’t know how she managed to do that. Obviously with her frame of mind at the time, she is going crazy.