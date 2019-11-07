WATCH: Guy Fawkes aftermath leaves animals to pay the price









A badly injured Storm, with six-year-old Eli Daniels. The dog was injured during Guy Fawkes festivities out of fear of fireworks. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The aftermath of the Guy Fawkes has seen several incidents of hooliganism, assaults and injuries in pets and people. One of those whose dogs were injured was Rayno Daniels, 38, from Lotus River, whose pet was injured because of fireworks that were set off in the neighbourhood. “The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, I have a field behind my house (in Lotus River) and behind that is a block of flats. Every Guy Fawkes evening there is a lot of fireworks going off (on the field). “Last night she jumped over my vibracrete wall of about 1.5m to 1.8m. “I don’t know how she managed to do that. Obviously with her frame of mind at the time, she is going crazy.

“Then she got stuck in my neighbour’s steel gate. The spaces between the steel poles of the gate is about 7cm to 10cm and she is not a small dog.” Daniels said.

The neighbour alerted Daniels to the terrified and bleeding dog.

He checked her for injuries as best he could after which he notified Animal Welfare Society of SA (Awssa) in Philippi.

“This is the second year (that this is happening to me).

“Three years ago, the same thing happened to my brother’s dog.”

On Wednesday, storm was recovering well, however, her actual condition would be ascertained, pending a visit to Awssa.

Head of resource development and communications at Awssa, Allan Perrins said, “despite a comparatively uneventful night we are all drained from staying alert expecting those dreaded calls”.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said, “Guy Fawkes must go”.

“Something has got to give.

“There is no justification for this macabre celebration, and the hurt, pain and anguish it causes to so many people; not to mention the drain on City and police resources to deal with the many complaints received which detract from the many other pressing policing priorities in our city,” Smith said.

