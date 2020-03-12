WATCH: Hand sanitisers flying off shelves at SA stores as coronavirus fears hit home

Cape Town - Hand sanitisers have been flying off the shelves across SA stores following the news of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19). On Wednesday, the Western Cape had its first confirmed case. The health department revealed that across the country 642 tests have been conducted but only the 13 have test positive for the virus. Retail stores said that they have recorded an increase in hand sanitisers and hygiene products following the news. “We’ve seen an increase in sales of hygiene products, but we are keeping our prices unchanged,” says Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer. “We are working hard to meet the surge in demand and are putting in place additional measures to ensure that shelves are restocked as quickly as possible.”

“We will be placing trolley wipes and hand sanitisers at the front of stores and in the pharmacy for customers, have increased the cleaning frequency of our stores, and are encouraging staff to wash hands more regularly,” Wrigglesworth says.

“As a responsible employer, the health of our staff is of the utmost importance. Therefore we will also be giving flu vaccinations at no cost to staff members as soon as they become available.”

Pick n Pay has noticed that: “Customers have been buying more personal hygiene products, including hand sanitisers. We are working hard to ensure that customers can get the hygiene and other products they need at a time of increased demand.”

Shoprite has also said: “It is clearly noticeable that consumer demand for sanitisers, hygiene products and disinfectants have increased in all stores.”

According to the World Health Organisation, the same kinds of precautions you’d take to protect yourself from colds and flu will also help reduce your risk of contracting a virus. This includes avoiding contact where possible with those displaying flu-like symptoms and practising good hygiene and health habits, such as washing hands regularly with soap and warm water.

While hand santiser purchases have risen, hand washing is always better for removing the virus.

Rishqa Marsh, 26 from Bayview. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

A recent Daily Mail article showed that while most good hand sanitisers are made of 60 percent to 90 percent alcohol (often marked as ethanol on the label) - this high level is essential.

“A sanitiser needs to be at least 70 percent alcohol,” said microbiologist Professor Mark Wilcox.

“Some people may be tempted to make their own, but that’s no good, because most alcoholic drinks - even the strongest ones - are only about 40 percent alcohol, which means they are unlikely to destroy the virus.”

Numerous resources have been made available to the public regarding Covid-19. These include:



The NICD Hotline on 0800 029 999 operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/health

www.nicd.ac.za