WATCH: Handwashing becomes hot topic after coronavirus outbreak

Cape Town - Information released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that one of basic protective measures against the new coronavirus outbreak remains handwashing.

Covid-19 is still affecting mostly people in China, with South Africa being among the newer countries to have cases. The organisation has shared that most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others.

One tip that has been prominently recommended has been for people to wash their hands frequently.

The organisation encouraged people to regularly and thoroughly clean their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Since this information has been making the rounds, many on social media have been discussing how frequently they wash their hands, while others have been hinting that they may not have been thorough or frequent hand washers prior.