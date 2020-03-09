WATCH: Handwashing becomes hot topic after coronavirus outbreak
Cape Town - Information released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that one of basic protective measures against the new coronavirus outbreak remains handwashing.
Covid-19 is still affecting mostly people in China, with South Africa being among the newer countries to have cases. The organisation has shared that most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others.
One tip that has been prominently recommended has been for people to wash their hands frequently.
The organisation encouraged people to regularly and thoroughly clean their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.
Since this information has been making the rounds, many on social media have been discussing how frequently they wash their hands, while others have been hinting that they may not have been thorough or frequent hand washers prior.
This news has sparked a lot of funny and humourous posts and memes going viral as a result. Here are some of the posts that have had people laughing:
So y’all telling me y’all wasn’t washing ya hands before corona virus . pic.twitter.com/I5zKn6ZDpn— Nick (@tallniggaspams) March 5, 2020
You should have been washing your hands before eating and after using the bathroom anyway and not just because there is an outbreak of Coronavirus. Likeeee :|— Mineral (@HouseOfGingerr) March 2, 2020
We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2020
Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmXLbR3hZa
i will never wash my hands the same now 😌 pic.twitter.com/xXhZGKBaU7— 𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖈 (@beycarters) March 8, 2020
It’s like people weren’t washing their hands before #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KTpwaMNt4u— 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓮𝔂✨ (@MJGE_) March 7, 2020
men before the coronavirus: washing your hands is gay i aint do that shit— daisy: funny fish stan acc (@Xenodizzy) March 8, 2020
men after the coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/XBuVdQPwEo
How I washed my hands before Coronavirus vs How I wash my hands now. pic.twitter.com/scHSACvAGd— Maria Wojciechowski (@RiaWojo) March 3, 2020
The CDC guidelines on hand washing say to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds - so we created these signs for our restrooms to help keep all of our guests healthy!👏🏻🧼 #coronavirus #theatre #HealthyLiving pic.twitter.com/bfpNdqbxBX— Charles Wood Theater (@CRWoodTheater) March 7, 2020
One of the others tips from the WHO has been to avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as many surfaces and can pick up viruses.
According to the organisation once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.
Another viral video however showed exactly how difficult this can be:
Working on not touching my face :) pic.twitter.com/qfyNdrDReh— Hannah (@McBBQSauce) March 5, 2020
In the Western Cape, a public hotline has been established should anyone fear that they may be a carrier of Covid-19.
Contact 0860029999 should you display symptoms of the virus.
* Featured video by Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency
Cape Argus