WATCH: Hangberg residents left homeless after City tears down 'unoccupied' structures

Cape Town - It has been raining buckets for two days, but that didn't stop law enforcement officers from the City of Cape Town from tearing down structures put up by people from Hangberg in Hout Bay.

A tense standoff between the City and residents of Hangberg broke out early Thursday morning after the City’s anti-land invasion unit tore down several structures they claim are ‘unoccupied’. Residents responded by protesting and burning tyres.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A docket of public violence has been opened for investigation by Hout Bay police. The City of Cape Town was demolishing illegal unoccupied structures in Hangberg when a group of about 100 community members participated in a protest. Police took action to disperse the crowd. No one has been arrested.”

Ward councillor Rob Quintas said the operation has been requested for an ongoing basis over recent months by Hangberg residents, as they have been pleading that law enforcement agencies halt illegal land invasions in the community.

Residents of Hangberg protest after the City of Cape Town demolished structures during the storm that engulfed the Western Cape. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

He said the process of demolishing unoccupied and incomplete illegal structures started on Thursday morning.

“We understand the concerns of residents and members of the public and reiterate that there are no evictions being ordered, as this would not be allowed during the Covid 19 Disaster Act Period, Level 3, and would require a High Court Order as well as arrangements made for the relocation of inhabitants of structures.

“Due to the trespass and illegal development on City property, crèches have been affected, the establishment of community requested 5 A-Side soccer pitch has been halted, the City cannot access waste and sanitation services, and concerns from residents of the Hangberg area have been highlighted regarding the ongoing lawlessness in terms of illegal land invasion.