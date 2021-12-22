WATCH: Heart FM’s Aden Thomas delivers emotional farewell to Clarence Ford after his firing

Cape Town - Heart 104.9FM’s Breakfast Show host Aden Thomas on Wednesday broadcast an eight-minute emotional farewell, simultaneously on radio and on Facebook, to his sacked former colleague, Clarence Ford. Ford had been with the station for 24 years. He said he was en route to Heart's studios in Green Point for his regular 12 to 3pm lunchtime show on Monday when he got a phone call informing him of his dismissal (“Radio legend Clarence Ford fired from Heart FM”).

Referring to Ford as a giant of the industry and the godfather of radio, Thomas spoke of his incredible sadness at the news of Ford’s abrupt departure and said the news had been a “sucker punch”. He said the industry was a tough one and those who plied their trade in it for many years knew that the end was going to come at some point. “For some, that discussion or email or call comes sooner than it does for others and then there are a handful of us who have been blessed beyond measure to have survived for a decade or two and, in our case, three decades and beyond as broadcasters.

“Such has been the history and the legacy of Clarence Ford, the true godfather of radio and one of the original trailblazers in our industry in this city.” Thomas spoke of his debt to Ford and fellow broadcaster Dmitri Jegels, both of whom he said had redefined the possibilities for would-be broadcasters in Cape Town. “To digest the news that he was no longer going to be part of the radio landscape was just such a tough thing to deal with. I have struggled over the past couple of days. It’s not easy having to say goodbye, but we all know that painful fateful day is going to come.

“I don’t necessarily share Clarence’s sentiments around some of what is floating in the media at the moment, but that’s a discussion he and I can have over a glass of whisky some day.” He said Ford has left a legacy that nobody would be able to rival or match. He said he was still hoping that there would be a proper farewell for Ford because he deserved nothing less. Choking with emotion and appearing to tear up, Thomas said: “Our craft is better off for having had you, it is definitely the poorer for having to say goodbye to you but I think you, more than anybody, knows that in order for that next generation to move on through we’ve got to vacate at some point.

“Our number is up and it very seldom comes at a time of our choosing and as contractors we’ve got to understand that, but, dammit man, it’s been one helluva ride.” On Monday the station’s management released a statement that said in part: “Having been an integral part of our establishment since 1997, Clarence Ford has played a huge part in growing Heart FM as Cape Town’s favourite station, through both its music architecture and listening experience over the airwaves. “In fact, as far as we are aware, he has been one of the longest-serving stewards in the radio broadcast industry, which shows the tremendous value and trust placed in him by Heart FM and its listeners over the years.