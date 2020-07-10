WATCH: Heavy rains and strong winds causes havoc in Cape Town
By Mthuthuzeli Ntseku and Theolin Tembo 6h ago
Cape Town - The cold and poor weather conditions on Thursday caused havoc across Cape Town, with various informal settlements across the city having been affected by the night's heavy rain.
According to the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management (DRM) f
looding was reported in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Wallacedene, Mfuleni and Delft. The DRM also said that the Transport Department is providing sand and milling and the Informal Settlement Management Department will provide flood kits.
"Roadways are flooded across the city, notably in Tokai, Ravensmead, Kuilsriver and Mitchell's Plain.
Transport is clearing roadways (as there was) u
prooted trees in the Camps Bay area which resulted in road closures at Kloof and Lower Kloof and Kloof and Nettleton Roads. A tree was also uprooted in the Atlantis Industrial area and damaged a vehicle," the DRM said.
The weather also caused power outages in Philippi, Browns Farm, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Grassy Park, and Parkwood. The DRM said that the Electricity Department is working on restoring electricity.
Additionally, Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding will run from 12:00 on Friday until 22:00, however, City of Cape Town resident's will only be on Stage 1 load shedding.
On Thursday, The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in which a child had fallen into the canal near 8th Avenue, Belgravia Estate.
Fire crews from Ottery and Epping fire stations and divers from Roeland Street fire station were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, residents told the officer in charge that a man had jumped into the canal as well.
This happened as strong winds and heavy rains cause roofs to collapse and street were flooded were witnessed as the first cold front hit the province. causing heavy rains and strong winds throughout the province yesterday.
The SA Weather Service predicted disruptive snowfalls over high-ground of the Cape Winelands and more heavy rains over the Cape metropole, Cape Winelands, Overberg and escarpment of the West Coast district today and Saturday morning.
A truck driver was seriously injured and two passengers slightly injured after their truck was blown over by strong north-westerly winds on the N2, near Somerset West.
Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged the public to heed the early warnings and limit the amount of time spent outdoors over the next few days.
“It is going to get cold and very wet. We have also been alerted to the fact that the national electricity grid is under extreme pressure with load shedding a possibility. Do what you can to reduce electricity consumption.
"Consider livestock and small animals that may be exposed to the elements and try to limit the amount of travel over the next few days,” Bredel said.
Residents were reminded to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre for weather-related emergencies on 0214807700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.