WATCH: Heavy rains and strong winds causes havoc in Cape Town





According to the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management (DRM) f looding was reported in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Wallacedene, Mfuleni and Delft. The DRM also said that t he Transport Department is providing sand and milling and the Informal Settlement Management Department will provide flood kits.



"Roadways are flooded across the city, notably in Tokai, Ravensmead, Kuilsriver and Mitchell's Plain. Transport is clearing roadways (as there was) u prooted trees in the Camps Bay area which resulted in road closures at Kloof and Lower Kloof and Kloof and Nettleton Roads. A tree was also uprooted in the Atlantis Industrial area and damaged a vehicle," the DRM said.

The weather also caused power outages in Philippi, Browns Farm, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Grassy Park, and Parkwood. The DRM said that the Electricity Department is working on restoring electricity.

The cold and poor weather conditions on Thursday caused havoc across Cape Town, with various informal settlements across the city having been affected. Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The cold and poor weather conditions on Thursday caused havoc across Cape Town, with various informal settlements across the city having been affected. Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency

Additionally, Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding will run from 12:00 on Friday until 22:00, however, City of Cape Town resident's will only be on Stage 1 load shedding.





On Thursday, The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in which a child had fallen into the canal near 8th Avenue, Belgravia Estate.