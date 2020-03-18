WATCH: Here's how Golden Arrow sanitises its buses to prevent Covid-19 spreading

Cape Town - Golden Arrow Bus Services sanitised its buses and passengers' hands amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. All the buses were sanitised both from inside and outside to ensure that infection of any kind is not spread among the public. Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the Cape Town Bus Terminus and the Cape Town International Airport to assess the state of public transport readiness in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Madikizela accompanied by the City of Cape Town's transport portfolio committee chairperson Angus McKenzie and the DA provincial spokesperson on Transport and Public Works, Daylin Mitchell, in response to the President Cyril Ramaphosa's national disaster declaration. Madikizela said the Western Cape Government convened a dedicated work-stream cluster for transport which meets daily and is feeding back into Cabinet.

Golden Arrow Bus Services sanitised its buses and passengers' hands amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

McKenzie joined the Bonteheuwel Taxi Association in an educational and awareness drive for commuters, taxi guards and drivers on Tuesday.

Hand sanitizers were handed out to most taxi guards who were then shown how to apply it to themselves and their commuters, McKenzie said.

"We also insisted that windows are constantly kept open and taxis are kept clean and sanitized at all times," he said, adding that fighting this virus is a team effort that requires all of us to work together.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said they were preparing to fumigate disinfectants that will be used to spray in the taxi ranks and outside their minibus taxis.

"Taxi drivers and queue marshals will be actively involved in providing sanitizer to commuters."

