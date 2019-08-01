SANParks field rangers stage a demonstration as part of World Rangers Day in Mouille Point on Wednesday. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - More than 50 wildlife rangers died on the job in Africa over the last year, and five of those were from South Africa. South African National Parks (SANParks) ranger Mathabatha Matyila said of the five, two were killed by elephants and one by poachers and the rest died of natural causes. On Wednesday the country celebrated World Ranger Day.

Matyila said the two who were killed by elephants were Thomas Makhubele and Mark Lautenbach. SANParks managing executive Property Mokoena also honoured the life of Respect Mathebula, the first ranger to be killed by poachers at Kruger National Park in more than 50 years.

Speaking at an event in Mouille Point, where Cape Rangers were demonstrating their work, Mokoena said over the last few years “we have seen a disturbing phenomenon where some in our fold have decided to join the enemies rank by becoming conspirators to illicit wildlife crime - an act that spits in the face of the hard working rangers and makes a mockery of the sacrifices that many of you are continuing to make in the protection of our natural heritage”.

He said that over the past few years, the Cape region has borne the brunt of poaching, muggings and a number of unfortunate incidents that resulted in deaths, placing a greater burden on the field rangers as is the case in most other protected areas in South Africa.

“Just less than four days ago, our rangers in this region were faced with yet another horrific incident where an international tourist was killed while walking in the Table Mountain National Park”.

He said that was an indication that the work of rangers has taken on a complete new form to what they had initially signed up for.

“It is no secret that most of rangers consider this work for the love of nature, but circumstances they are faced with daily has turned them into all-rounders, they are expected to perform para-military duties as a result of criminality in our national parks”.

SANParks Cape region with various stakeholders such as the South African Navy, City of Cape Town law enforcement and CapeNature were part of yesterday’s event.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the day was to recognise and acknowledge the intrepid, ceaseless and critical role the world's rangers play in protecting natural systems and endangered species.

