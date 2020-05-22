WATCH: Hout Bay Checkers staff protest after more Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - The Checkers supermarket in Hout Bay has been closed with no date confirmed for its reopening, after repeated Covid-19 cases, which resulted in protest action on Friday morning.

Shop steward and staff member, Sindiswa Meyi said that they were protesting after four people had tested positive for the coronavirus, yet the store "didn't close".

"The only thing that they did was just keep quiet, [as] they didn't want us to know. When we asked them to organise screening and tests, they said 'its coming'. Since two weeks back until now, there is more people who is getting positive but they don't want to do anything for us. Now they are telling us the shop is going to close," Meyi said.

"When we ask them when are we going to get screened, they don't want to give us the answer."

A manager on the scene said he was not at liberty to comment on the situation, however, the Shoprite Group has said that they are working with authorities and that the store was deep cleaned after the first reported Covid-19 case.