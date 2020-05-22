WATCH: Hout Bay Checkers staff protest after more Covid-19 cases
Cape Town - The Checkers supermarket in Hout Bay has been closed with no date confirmed for its reopening, after repeated Covid-19 cases, which resulted in protest action on Friday morning.
Shop steward and staff member, Sindiswa Meyi said that they were protesting after four people had tested positive for the coronavirus, yet the store "didn't close".
"The only thing that they did was just keep quiet, [as] they didn't want us to know. When we asked them to organise screening and tests, they said 'its coming'. Since two weeks back until now, there is more people who is getting positive but they don't want to do anything for us. Now they are telling us the shop is going to close," Meyi said.
"When we ask them when are we going to get screened, they don't want to give us the answer."
A manager on the scene said he was not at liberty to comment on the situation, however, the Shoprite Group has said that they are working with authorities and that the store was deep cleaned after the first reported Covid-19 case.
"Checkers Hout Bay was closed on 2 May 2020 following confirmation of positive Covid-19 testing at the store. A professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitize and deep clean the store and those who had close contact with the person who tested positively are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"We work closely with all the authorities and the store subsequently reopened on 6 May 2020 in consultation with the Provincial Department of Health. The store has however since closed again and there is no confirmed date for reopening," they said in a statement.
"To protect employees’ privacy, the Group is not able to provide more detailed information with regards to specific cases of positive testing for Covid-19 and it appeals to all to understand and respect patient confidentiality governed by law. Confirmed cases are reported on by the authorities. The well-being and health of our employees and customers remain our top priority and we will continue to do whatever is within our power to safeguard them."
Cape Argus