Cape Town - Many domestic animals are frightened by loud noises, particularly the loud bangs and piercing sounds.



The Armed Forced Day celebrations have been happening across Cape Town from 16th until 21st February 2019. The event is the largest on the SANDF calendar. The demonstrations are leading up to the commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi on 21 February 1917.





The Armed Forces will be conducting a Day Night Shoot on Sunrise Beach at Muizenberg on Monday, and this may distress animals as it will include army tankers being lined up on the beach ready to fire its canons.





To avoid their distress, residents should take appropriate measures to ensure the wellbeing of their pets.





If they're unsure as to how your pets will be affected, note that animals that are sensitive to thunderstorms are likely to react similarly to the noise of fireworks and canons. If you are at all unsure of your pet's reaction it is best to take precautionary measures.





The NSPCA have shared these tips that will help keep your animals happy and safe:

More family pets will run away from home during holidays involving fireworks than any other days of the year. As a precautionary measure in case your pets are frightened and run away, make sure your animals have identification tags or microchips to ensure that they are returned safely when they are found.

If possible, stay home with your animals if you suspect fireworks or loud noises are about

If you can't be home with your animals, keep them inside. Make sure that your pets have access to their favourite "safe place” or find a quiet, comfortable, enclosed room where your pets can "hide” if they need to. Ensure that they cannot break through a window or slip out of a door.

Attempt to mask any noise by drawing curtains and playing calming music at a reasonable volume

Put familiar and comforting things around them such as toys, baskets etc

Provide them with something to do such as giving your dog a chewy bone or lots of catnip or a catnip toy for felines.

If your pets do react badly to fireworks, then seek professional advice from your veterinarian ahead of time

Why not ensure your pets have a hearty and nutritious meal around nightfall. This will make them more likely to be sleepy!

