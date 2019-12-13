“We used to pack during the night, when my husband and my kids come back home to help. The load shedding had a big effect because at 8pm everybody had to go to bed, we couldn’t do anything,” said Sandra.
Despite that, after a night staying up working on the presents and food, Sandra and community volunteers who help her made sure the venue was ready for the hundreds of people who were inside and outside the centre.
Last year there were around 350 children attending the event, but this year’s participation went above the 500 mark.
“We always print extra invitations, because people come to knock at my door and phone me until the last day,” explained the organiser. “It’s just getting bigger and better every year, more than I expected.”
Children who received invitations were allowed to enter the venue while had to stay outside, but were still given snacks and gifts because of the large number of donations to the cause.