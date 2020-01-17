WATCH: I hope this is not a cover-up by the City of Cape Town, says Cele over cop murder









Police Minister Bheki Cele at the memorial service of slain police officer Thandimfundo Sigcu on Thursday. Next to him are the officer’s widow Jennifer Sigcu and their son Liyema. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has had a go at the City over its failure to hand over CCTV footage of an incident last week during which an undercover police officer was allegedly shot and killed by a law enforcement officer. Cele was speaking at the memorial service for the slain police officer, Thandimfundo Sigcu, at St Andrews Church in Green Point. According to Cele, CCTV footage from cameras on the Foreshore, where the incident took place, had not been handed over to Hawks investigators probing the case. Speakers at the memorial service described Sigcu, 33, as a disciplined police officer, a keen football player and Cape Town City’s “number one” supporter. Cele said: “I’m really taken aback by the investigators saying they can’t get the footage. This city is known to be one of the best in the systems of (CCTV) cameras. They are all over the city.

“I would be more happy if it was said there was no CCTV footage somewhere in Marikana. But it happened in the city centre where all the cameras are concentrated. I hope this is not a non-cooperation and a cover-up from the City,” said Cele.

He added: “The pursuing of the suspect ,as I understand has not seen him taken in for bail. What is worse for me is that no statement has been taken. I’m told that the Hawks are working closely with the prosecution.

“I’ve requested the Hawks to contact the head of prosecution to work on this matter faster. There must be progress especially for the family and that (the) nation to know what really happened on that particular day,” he added.

According to Cele he had seen a video from an eyewitness, not a person saying he heard someone saying this, but somebody who basically said what had happened.

“I’ve spoken to the police about the eyewitness to keep him safe as well as the video. I must say I don’t have the evidence but I have a very strong feeling that there is a lack of cooperation from the City. I have spoken to the MEC Albert Fritz about my unhappy side and the way things are going,” Cele explained.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Police Minister Bheki Cele has had a go at the City over its failure to hand over CCTV footage of an incident last week during which an undercover police officer was allegedly shot and killed by a law enforcement officer. Video: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus

The minister also emphasised that here in the Western Cape there is war going on against the police and even the young children in this province.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) provincial secretary Mncedidsi Mbolekwa said: “We are emotional because one of our own has killed us. That’s why we are asking you Minister to call for an urgent single police force in this country.

“We cannot have SAPS and metro police services and other law agencies. That’s why there is chaos and that is why we are here. Because a police person of another level has killed a SAPS member.”

The City’s director of Safety and Security Richard Bosman said the matter is under investigation by the Hawks and that they would be best placed to speak about evidence in the case.

“The City is cooperating with the Hawks. In terms of the officer, he has been removed from operational duties and there has been no suspension effected,” Bosman said.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale on Thursday said the investigators are obtaining statements as per the Director of Public Prosecution instructions and the investigations are continuing.

The chairperson of the Cape Town City football club John Comitis said: “Thando quickly became the cornerstone of what the team represents. I want to honour him with the number 1 jersey as the number 1 supporter. His body may go to the Eastern Cape but his soul will remain here where the players are.”

Two police officers comfort Jennifer Sigcu, wife of police officer Thandimfundo Sigcu during the memorial service. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

Two police officers comfort Jennifer Sigcu, wife of police officer Thandimfundo Sigcu during the memorial service. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

Two police officers comfort Jennifer Sigcu, wife of police officer Thandimfundo Sigcu during the memorial service. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

Jennifer Sigcu and her daughter Ayema. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]