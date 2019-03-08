A substantial crowd await the arrival of Police Minister, Bheki Cele in Lavender Hill. Residents in areas such as Elsies River, where imbizos of this nature have been held before, say little changes after the events have come and gone. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA

Cape Town - Ahead of today’s Crime Imbizo in Lavender Hill, residents in areas such as Elsies River, where imbizos of this nature have been held before, say little has changed after the gatherings have come and gone. One of the community leaders in Elsies River, Surecca Steenkamp, said that after former president Jacob Zuma and former police minister Fikile Mbalula visited the community in 2017, nothing changed. Instead, crime had increased rapidly.

Steenkamp said these imbizos were good to have, but the “government must implement, and not tell us stories”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said Cele had invited all families of victims of serious violent crime, including gang violence - particularly mothers in the Cape metropole, Winelands and Worcester areas - to the imbizo.

Serero said the objective of the imbizo was to discuss ways of helping the affected families deal with the trauma suffered, while ensuring that justice was served through the finalisation of their cases.

“The engagement will also discuss ways of making these communities safer through enhanced policing and building sound community relations,” Serero said. She added that government departments and community-based organisations would be on hand to offer much-needed services.

Bonteheuwel activist Henriette Abrahams said the cause of crime and violence was hunger, and all that people needed was an inter-ministerial working group to come together and solve problems. “If these departments do not come together, how will they find solutions?”

Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams said the community had not been consulted.

“How do you put a programme to the community without consulting them,” Abrahams asked.

He said he had been with the CPF for 25 years, and had noticed a lack of consultation between it and the police.

“We have this problematic society because the authorities aren’t working together with the community or giving us services.

“The CPF is supposed to be in partnership with the police and the Western Cape Department of Community Safety, but everyone has been working in silos,” Abrahams said.

The ANC in the Western Cape was pleased about Cele’s imbizo. ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs said he was delighted that Cele had acted so quickly over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s injunction given in the City Hall last week to go out and listen to the people.

Jacobs said cold cases, gangs and major crimes such as rape would be up for discussion.

“Pastors, CPFs, street committees, non-governmental organisations, as well as the broader community were invited to attend the event,” Jacobs said.

