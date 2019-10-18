WATCH: Jaws of Life used to rescue man trapped under MyCiTi bus in CBD









City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services responded to a man being trapped under a MyCiTi bus along Adderley Street on Friday. Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza and Nkosazana Sithole Cape Town - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services responded to a man being trapped under a MyCiTi bus along Adderley Street on Friday. Jermaine Carelse, Fire and Rescue services spokesperson said that they responded to the incident, just after midday. "Upon arrival officers used the Jaws of Life and performed a rapid extrication due to the patients condition. "A secondary survey was done on the patient and he was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance," Carelse said. He added that the condition of the injured man is unknown.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services responded to a man being trapped under a MyCiTi bus along Adderley Street on Friday. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza and Nkosazana Sithole/African News Agency

The roads have been a all-round nightmare for Capetonians, as taxis have also taken to blocking roads.

Motorists have been advised to avoid certain sections of the CBD and utilise alternative routes this afternoon due to taxi-related protests.

Minibus taxi drivers were also slowing down traffic along the N2 outbound on the M5, said Maxine Bezuidenhout, of the City of Cape Town Traffic Service, just after lunchtime.

The moves comes after Wednesday when the City condemned the behaviour of taxi drivers as "deplorable".

Taxi drivers caused mayhem on Tuesday evening and went on the rampage and allegedly attacked buses and commuters.

Police said traffic officers were executing warrants on the station deck when some taxi drivers became unruly.

Law Enforcement and police were on the station deck at 5pm as scores of taxis blocked the roads in and out of the deck.

Chaos erupted when the protesting taxi drivers went to the bus terminus and attacked an off-duty police officer, robbing him of his gun.