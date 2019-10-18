Cape Town - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue services responded to a man being trapped under a MyCiTi bus along Adderley Street on Friday.
Jermaine Carelse, Fire and Rescue services spokesperson said that they responded to the incident, just after midday.
"Upon arrival officers used the Jaws of Life and performed a rapid extrication due to the patients condition.
"A secondary survey was done on the patient and he was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance," Carelse said.
He added that the condition of the injured man is unknown.