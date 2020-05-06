WATCH: Jogger who told cops to keep a 'one metre distance' to appear in Cape court

Cape Town - A Cape Town woman whose dramatic arrest on Tuesday was caught on camera and subsequently went viral will appear in court for contravening the regulations governing the national lockdown. As the jogger struggled with police, screaming that they were not allowed to touch her and were supposed to be at a "one-metre distance", she was filmed by residents close to the scene who had zero sympathy for her plight. Videos of the scene went viral showing two cops trying to grab the jogger (woman) who was wearing a pink top, black pants with a black cap while she was grappling and struggling to pull herself off them. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said they noted videos doing rounds on social media platforms about the arrest of a 41-year-old woman by Table View police officials on Tuesday. Potelwa said what the police would like to categorically state was that Table View police officials on patrol on Tuesday spotted a woman running along the beach at 14:25.

“Upon approaching her, they duly advised the person in question that exercising under level 4 of lockdown was permitted only between 6:00 and 09:00,” Potelwa said, the woman, however, refused to cooperate with the police, evading questions posed to her.

Potelwa said that prompted police to take action against her. The suspect was henceforth arrested and charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

“As she resisted the arrest and swore at police during the arrest, additional charges relating to resisting arrest and crimes injuria were added. She was taken to Table View police station where she was warned,” Potelwa said, she would appear in court on September 2.

She said due to the nature of the incident and the difficulty it posed on the arresting officials, police also took cellphone footage of the arrest, and said at a convenient time it will be made use of.

“Police continue to plead with community members to respect the rule of law,” Potelwa said.

