#Marianne wants to take us back to apartheid's Group Areas Act where blacks were not allowed in certain places. She questions why black EFF MPs did not book a guest house in Khayelitsha. Apparently they are too trashy for Camps Bay.— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) July 4, 2019
I don't know why people expect more from the EFF from that Daily Maverick article. This is par for the course from ANCYL graduates. You really think that they would stay anywhere else but Camps Bay and drink cheap liquor. You're welcome to Vilikazi street after any EFF rally. pic.twitter.com/w3Abp2fOqW— Nandi (@FailedFoodie) July 3, 2019
Dear @MarianneThamm whilst convincing SA of EFF's ideological hypocrisy, u also exposed ur white privilege & racism implying places like Camps Bay villa are for WHITES ONLY & not for Black politicians, they must go to Langa where they belong, am not sure u know how much ths hurt pic.twitter.com/loox9V3Z5e— River of Stars ✨🔭❤ (@_Babazile) July 3, 2019
#EFF hypocrisy on display by @MarianneThamm:— Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) July 3, 2019
The party spent R60 000 rent on a Camps Bay villa owned by a foreigner;
R25 000 on liquor, incl. French champagne;
Acquired business class plane tickets.
Walking the talk & admitting the truth don’t constitute superior logic, it seems. https://t.co/4wkaPTlc8w
I don't care if EFF leaders fvck with condoms or not.But I do care if they rent a 60k 4bedroom apartment in Camps Bay, splash on alcohol then pitch up in Parliament in red overalls & kitchen clothes like our mothers who were helpers & lived in poverty. Wat a paradox. Hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/WvSTTa9Mzn— Secretary Of Black Twittter (@Prince_S_A_) July 3, 2019
So in a nutshell blacks are not suppose to book in Camps Bay but a labor camp called Khayelitsha. The level of ignorance by this called journalists is sickening pic.twitter.com/GmqlFpRH0X— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) July 3, 2019
Have we ran out of stories?— Sanele B. Gumede💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) July 3, 2019
So bo Marianne Thamm ko Daily Maverick literally went through the EFF Leadership's trash so that they could get a story. Even went as far as analysing the condoms, champopho bottles and and how much was spent per night, per person at a Camps Bay Villa pic.twitter.com/47CVeSsiur
You want to know what we think of the "dustbin story"?— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 4, 2019
