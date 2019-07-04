EFF leader Julius Malema (C) with EFF's Godrich Gardie (L) and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (R) react after listening to Deputy Judge president Aubrey Ledwaba at the North Gauteng High Court. Picture: Thobile Mathosi/African News Agency(ANA) Archives
Cape Town - Social media has not been kind to Daily Maverick journalist and columnist Marianne Thamm for going through the refuse of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In her  story published online on Wednesday, Thamm touches on how the party's leadership travelled to Cape Town for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and its subsequent debates where she says they spared no expense and allegedly "booked into a four-bedroom luxury Camps Bay villa priced at between R7,100 and R25,000 a night". 

"When the Fighters checked out at 10am on Thursday 27 June 2019 they had run up a bill of about R60,000 for eight nights, most of which will be pocketed by the foreign owner," Thamm wrote.

In the piece, Thamm states that they also left their trash out in the street, which then allowed her to write about what she uncovered.

Party leader Julius Malema was at court on Wednesday where his party was tackling the Riotous Assemblies Act, and took the time to address the 'dustbin' story.

"If you want to go to the dustbin, go yourself, don't take us with you," Malema said.


