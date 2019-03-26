The Western Cape Education Department is currently hosting a Conference at the CTICC on the 25th to 26th March 2019. Picture: WCED NEWS/Twitter

Cape Town - An education conference to prepare pupils and teachers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution got under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The conference, under the theme “Education Conversations for the Future”, aims to bring a range of voices in education and development in the province to discuss educational challenges with a focus on a rapidly changing technological and living environment.

Protea Heights Academy principal Wendy Horn, one of the top 50 finalist for Global Education Skills Forum Teacher Awards, was among the delegates at the conference.

Horn said that at her school they had managed to take and manipulate the curriculum to make it work for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Horn said that curriculum innovation must be driven by relevance, visionary management, and that staff must be open to learn, unlearn, re-learn agilely and to present holistic problem-solving opportunities to engage pupils.

“Our pupils must be able to learn, unlearn and re-learn. These are the skills for the 21st century,” Horn said.

The former principal of Atlantis High School, Charles Marthinussen, said: “We stand on the brink of a disruptive technological revolution and trends that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and relate to one another. In its scale, scope, and complexity, this technological transformation will be unlike anything humankind has experienced before.”

Marthinussen said that during his time as a principal he realised that his school had to make sure that it kept updated with the requirements of the 21st century.

“That is why I spent my years trying to find information technology and to get computers for my school,” Marthinussen said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Carlo Bam explains how School in a box works. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

A pupil from South Peninsula High School, Lindiwe Trout-Naidoo, spoke on the future of education in 2030 and said that as pupils they did not understand the relevance of the things that they were taught at school.

“We do not see the skills taught applied properly, because we are not informed on how to change our communities, but are taught to excel and work for bigger companies for capitalists,” she said.

Exhibitions at the conference included technology learning activities, and the first humanoid robot, named Pepper, who gently introduced herself.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said they had identified e-learning as a “game-changer”.

“It is part of our Strategic Goal 2: Improving Education Outcomes and opportunities for youth development,” Schäfer said.

She added that the Western Cape Education Department was working to ensure that every school in the province began to feel the benefits and transformative nature of the exciting project.

“We are pioneering new things in the Western Cape in education, but we still have many difficulties to deal with along the way. Ultimately, our systems must support the development of ‘future-ready’ pupils in a future-focused world,” Schäfer said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Among the delegates at the Western Cape Education conference was the first humanoid robot Pepperrobot that gently introduces herself. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

[email protected]