Khayelitsha is burning after protesters blocked most of the main roads this morning.This protesters are complaining about high water bills and poor services and the lack of response from the City of Cape Town. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - Traffic was chaotic for many Capetonians, with some being unable to make it to work due to the Khayelitsha shutdown on Thursday morning.

Most roads leading into and out of Khayelitsha were blocked off by protesters burning tyres and obstructing the roads. Bus services in Khayelitsha were also suspended due to the violent protests. 

"We've received reports of violent protesting in an around the Khayelitsha area, with most access routes to and from Khayelitsha obstructed. Baden Powell drive closed in both directions between Swartklip Road and Oscar Mpetha," said Spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic Services, Maxine Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout added that in Somerset West, the N2 remains closed in both directions between Somerset Main Road and Broadlands Road due to a separate protest by residents over land invasions.
Most roads leading into and out of Khayelitsha were blocked off by protesters burning tyres and obstructing the roads. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Residents took to social media, posting about their chaotic morning in traffic.





Richard Coleman from City of Cape Town Traffic Service's later added that Baden Powell Drive was re-opened, along with the Spine Road entrance to Khayelitsha.

Cape Argus