Cape Town - Traffic was chaotic for many Capetonians, with some being unable to make it to work due to the Khayelitsha shutdown on Thursday morning. Most roads leading into and out of Khayelitsha were blocked off by protesters burning tyres and obstructing the roads. Bus services in Khayelitsha were also suspended due to the violent protests.

"We've received reports of violent protesting in an around the Khayelitsha area, with most access routes to and from Khayelitsha obstructed. Baden Powell drive closed in both directions between Swartklip Road and Oscar Mpetha," said Spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic Services, Maxine Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout added that in Somerset West, the N2 remains closed in both directions between Somerset Main Road and Broadlands Road due to a separate protest by residents over land invasions.

Most roads leading into and out of Khayelitsha were blocked off by protesters burning tyres and obstructing the roads. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Residents took to social media, posting about their chaotic morning in traffic.

A meeting with leaders of #KhayelitshaShutDown is already scheduled for next week Tuesday after a meeting was held two weeks ago with Mayor, Mayco & officials.



Today some of them is trying to shut down Khayelitsha. It’s clear as daylight the protest today is PURELY Political. — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) April 11, 2019





This is in Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha this morning. pic.twitter.com/d1fhVsFxBa — Thabang Hlabyago (@ThabangHlabyago) April 11, 2019





Khayelitsha has a population of over a million people staying there. Now imagine an unannounced shutdown amidst young children travelling alone to school.



A mess! — Bad&Boujie 💕 (@ThenameisSihle) April 11, 2019





No work for me today because of Khayelitsha total shutdown. — Tibakazi (@SnazoMqalo) April 11, 2019



Richard Coleman from City of Cape Town Traffic Service's later added that Baden Powell Drive was re-opened, along with the Spine Road entrance to Khayelitsha.

