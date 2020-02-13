Teachers and learners gather outside the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court as part of the Khayelitsha Shutdown. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Cape Town - Fed-up teachers from and around Khayelitsha shut down schools today and marched to the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, seeking safety interventions by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). The shutdown was organised by the Khayelitsha education and development forums after their teachers were targeted by criminals. They said the WCED was doing nothing about their situation.

The forums said the community, teachers and the unions would picket at various points: Site C (Caltex garage), Site B (Masiyile High School), Khayelitsha (Engine garage), Harare police station and in Makhaza at the Desmond Tutu Hall.

Education Forum chairperson Nomawethu Mosana said it was disgusted that the pupils and teachers were operating in an unsecured environment yet were expected to deliver good-quality education.

Education Forum chairperson Nomawethu Mosana said it was disgusted that the pupils and teachers were operating in an unsecured environment yet were expected to deliver good-quality education. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Education Forum chairperson Nomawethu Mosana said it was disgusted that the pupils and teachers were operating in an unsecured environment yet were expected to deliver good-quality education. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Education Forum chairperson Nomawethu Mosana said it was disgusted that the pupils and teachers were operating in an unsecured environment yet were expected to deliver good-quality education. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said the shutdown was a result of the disjointed nature of interventions by the WCED.

“Had the department responded to the call by Khayelitsha school principals for the deployment of security officers at every school, the teachers would have been saved from the bullet wounds and the robbery in their schools,” Tyhido said.

Khalid Sayed, ANC deputy chief whip in the legislature and spokesperson on education, said the party was concerned about the safety crisis in the province which had seen a number of teachers and pupils fall prey to “bloodthirsty gangsters”.