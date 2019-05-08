Picture: Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town - A woman was hit by a vehicle while chanting struggle songs outside the gates of Intwasahlobo primary school, one of the voting stations in Khayelitsha. While waiting for emergency services, Nozuko Mdingi was still singing with ANC comrades.

Talking about the accident, ANC councilor Thando Mpengesi said he was few metres off the road, taking pictures and videos, when he “heard the booming sound of the vehicle and people screaming”.

The moment Mdingi was knocked by the vehicle, Mpengesi assessed the situation and called for emergency services.

Mpengesi said it was a disturbing moment and he tried to engage with the driver.

Sakhi Kula, ACDP regional head said, Mdingi was knocked by the vehicle because of the congestion. "These things happen because of lawlessness in the townships and that is what we are gunning against as ACDP".

Kula said they were having a very good, fair and free elections in Khayelitsha.

Traffic officials and EMS staff attend to a woman who was struck by a car outside a polling station at the Intwasahlobo primary school in Khayelitsha. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla

However, he said they were disturbed by the rain.

Kula said they are gunning for the Western Cape, "we have done our homework and campaigns thoroughly".

South Africans are voting in the country's sixth general elections since the abolishment of apartheid 25 years ago.

