Knysna - NSRI Knysna duty crew were activated following a request for assistance at the Featherbed Company Paddle Cruiser at 06h30 on Friday. The Paddle Cruiser was taking water at her moorings at the Featherbed Company jetty. Jerome Simonis, NSRI Knysna station commander, said: "No lives were in any danger, the Paddle Cruiser was not manned at the time and it is suspected she started to take water from unknown causes during the night."

"Our NSRI duty crew, Knysna Fire and Rescue Services, Eden Emergency Hazmat Fire and Rescue, SA National Parks rangers and Knysna Law Enforcement responded."

Assisted by the Featherbed Company owners and staff, NSRI crew, Fire officers, Law Enforcement officers and SANParks rangers are using water extrication pumps to extricate water from the Paddle Cruiser that remains unstable but secured.

"She remains laden with water and listing," Simonis said.

"Members of the Smit Amandla salvage company are on the scene to evaluate and assess salvage options and they are appointed to continue in the salvage of the Paddle Cruiser.

"A salvage operation continues and the cause of the Paddle Cruiser taking on water is being investigated.

"We commend all involved in this operation," he said.

Members of the public are requested to refrain from visiting the scene.

