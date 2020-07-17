WATCH: Ladles of Love trying to change pandemic's story, one sandwich at a time

Cape Town - Ladles of Love, an NGO known for helping to feed the homeless and hungry in Cape Town, aims to set a new record this Mandela Day with the aid of Sasko by making the most sandwiches in an hour. Capetonians are asked to assist by spending their 67 minutes helping to better last year's record of 107 418 sandwiches. Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto has made a live Facebook challenge to those at home to collectively try and make 125 000 sandwiches, which will then be distributed to those in need. “Every day is Mandela Day, so we are inviting people to assist in changing the Covid-19 story by helping us break the record and be part of something great to show the true spirit of Ubuntu,” said Diliberto. The first 2 500 to register will receive a "sandwich-making kit" consisting of five loaves of Sasko bread and a 900g tin of jam.

“The response has been amazing, we’ve had almost 2 200 registrations so far, since Monday at 12pm. It’s been phenomenal.

"We still have a lot of kits available so we’d like to promote that people choose the free kit. That would be really awesome, then we could definitely not only break the record but smash it,” Diliberto said.

Since the start of the lockdown, Capetonians have donated more than 1.5 million sandwiches for the Ladles of Love Sandwich Drive, which have been distributed across the province.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Danny Diliberto, founder of Ladles of Love, helping to distribute bread loaves at Grand West Casino ahead of the NGO's Mandela Day sandwich-making record attempt tomorrow. Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Volunteer Samara Stern said: “While the record attempt is exciting, our main aim is to continue to change the Covid-19 story by feeding millions of people in communities that are in dire need during this challenging time.

“Join the Ladles of Love Mandela Day world record-breaking, sandwich-making attempt now, and let’s truly honour the legacy of Madiba. Together we can ensure that thousands of people don't go to bed hungry on Mandela Day."

A link will be sent to those who have registered to join the live 67-minute virtual sandwich-making via Zoom and other social media platforms tomorrow, between 10am and 11am.

Prepared sandwiches can then be dropped back at the nearest Mandela Day depot between 11am and 1pm.

“We are proud to be a part of this initiative that aims to feed millions of people and want to encourage all Capetonians to participate,” said Sasko marketing executive Le-Anne Engelbrecht.

* For more information, search for Ladles of Love on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or call 021 201 1244.

