Bo-Kaap residents protest outside the Western Cape High Court against property developer Blok Developments’ application for an interdict to stop them from interrupting construction on Lion Street. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The legal tussle between the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers’ Association and Blok Developments has escalated. In court on Monday, residents challenged the second interdict that was granted last year against the entire Bo-Kaap community to refrain from peacefully protesting against the delivery of a crane to a construction site in Lion Street.

“We want that interdict to be declared invalid because it is a direct infringement on our right to protest and our argument as residents is why should this interdict be made permanent,” said Jacky Poking, secretary of the association. She said the developers had abused the legal process.

“It is inconceivable that the only identifiable respondents in the second interdict application were the Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch and its chairperson, notwithstanding the fact that there was a clear dearth of any concrete evidence to support their inclusion in the interdict. Blok made sweeping, unsubstantiated allegations when it brought its application before the court and failed to disclose that it had not complied with the terms of the first interdict order… in July 2018, ordering the developer to engage the community through the South African Human Rights Commission,” she said.

The Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch chairperson and several members were allegedly involved in the protest that resulted in the first interdict. Property developer Blok was forced to put its Bo-Kaap development plans on ice after the Western Cape High Court ordered that its crane be prohibited from entering the area until another court date was determined.

That decision was made in December.

In November, the court granted the interdict to the developers, preventing the community from interfering with construction. The interdict sought to prohibit residents from “causing obstructions” or “entering or trespassing on the 40 Lion Street construction site”.

Chaos then erupted as Bo-Kaap residents and police clashed over the development in the area. About 50 residents gathered outside to protest the development. The police had to use teargas to keep protesters at bay.

Judge Patrick Gamble said on Monday that there were outstanding documents from the Bo-Kaap ratepayers association that could hamper his decision.

Blok legal representatives said: “What you have is a group of residents that are saying no crane must enter the Bo-Kaap area. What we are saying is that the relief sought by the parties involved merely relate to physical interference and it is in no way predicated on any right to protest.”

The case was postponed to June 10.

Meanwhile, the developer who lost the appeal last week Wednesday to build a high rise building at 150 Buitengracht Street has dismissed claims that the 60-year-old building would be demolished.

“The site is vacant, and has been so for 10 years. Any Side Investments bought the site in 2017, with approved rights in place for a nine-storey building.

“We have sought to improve on that scheme, so that it is more in keeping with the community in which it finds itself. Heritage Western Cape committee members agree that our scheme is a better response,” said Zane de Decker, the developer.

