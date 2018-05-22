Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's security chief JP Smith has welcomed the sentence handed down on Christopher Jantjies.

Jantjies was on Tuesday convicted of the murder of Metro Police officer Constable Ben Koopman.

Koopman was shot dead outside his home in Eerste River in February 2016. His service pistol and two-way radio were stolen.

On Wednesday, Jantjies was given a life sentence for the murder and 15 years each for the aggravated robbery, and the illegal possession of a firearm, plus five years for the posession of ammunition. His sentences are to run concurrently with his life sentence.

Christopher Jantjies,28, is sentenced to life imprisonment 4 the murder of Eerste River law enforcemenr officer, Ben Koopman.@TheCapeArgus — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) May 23, 2018

"The City of Cape Town welcomes the life sentence handed down to the murderer of Metro Police Constable, Ben Koopman in the Western Cape High Court this morning," Smith said.

"Christopher Jantjies was convicted on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition yesterday – just more than two years after he shot dead Constable Koopman outside his Eerste River home.

The judge said an attack on police was an attack on the authority of the State. — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) May 23, 2018

"He was today handed a life sentence for murder; 15 years each on the charges of aggravated robbery and firearm possession and five years for the possession of ammunition. These will run concurrently with the life sentence.

"The City commends the State for the manner in which this case was prosecuted – it is cold comfort to Constable Koopman’s family and colleagues who endured the worst possible loss and suffered emotionally in the aftermath when there was no clarity about those who were responsible," Smith said.

Jantjies maintained his innocense throughout the trial. While being escorted down to the cells he said: "God will answer". pic.twitter.com/stQ9QJl3uS — Zodidi Dano (@Zoey_dano) May 23, 2018

"We are therefore very grateful that there can finally be closure on this for them and that they know who was responsible. It is essential that all murders and specifically all police murders are given the same closure and justice.

"Attacks like these cannot be tolerated and we hope that the conviction of the killer in this case will send a message to others that they will not get away with such callous acts," he said.

