Cape Town - On Monday, adventurer and conservationist, Braam Malherbe took to Facebook and revealed that Felicia, the injured tortoise was placed in his care by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), has died. Felicia got burnt in one of the Cape Town fires last month.

Firefighting teams from the City of Cape Town worked furiously to control the blaze after it broke out on Lion's Head on January 27.

Pictured is Felicia the tortoise, 60 years old, she was bludgeoned with a hammer and Braam Malherbe (International Speaker, Extreme Adventurer and Conservationist) fixed her shell with fibreglass. Braam discovered her this morning and she was badly burnt on her feet and shell, she is currently on pain meds and anti-inflammatories. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

The tortoise was given to Malherbe to look after, by the SPCA, who had found with her shell smashed by a hammer.

Malherbe did a DIY repair job on her shell with fibreglass, in a bid to aid her recovery but unfortunately it was not enough.

On Facebook he posted: "Heart breaking. After a week of painkillers, antibiotics and lanolin paste, our dear Felicia past on. The dark patch is the fibreglass holding the shell together where she was bludgeoned with a hammer. I have seen much death, but this girl has broken me."

