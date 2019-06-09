Ivanah Campbell has gone global after her dance videos have left Hollywood actor Chris Evans, and Billboard charting singer Lizzo gushing over her talent. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - In what can only be described as one of the cutest viral videos currently making the rounds on the internet, talented 6-year-old dancer Ivanah Campbell has gone global after muso Lizzo posted a snippet of her dancing to the singer's song 'Juice'.

Ivanah had already gone viral because of a separate video, with that clip already having over 3 million views. Many were impressed with her dance moves, but this was further amped up once Lizzo posted on Twitter about the young girl.

Ivanah, who comes all the way from Port Elizabeth already has over 39 000 follows on Facebook, and with her audience showing no sign of slowing down.

After seeing Lizzo's post, Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans, then quote tweeted the video marvelling at the young dancer's skills.

With her fierce and powerful dance moves, sassy attitude and infectious smile, Ivanah has had people raving about her online.

In an interview with HeraldLive over the weekend, Ivanah said that dancing gave her the best feeling.

"I love music, it does something inside my heart.

"When a song plays, my body gets this itching feeling. I just want to dance," she said.

* Ivanah can be contacted via her Facebook page

