Cape Town - Ongoing taxi violence in Delft has left commuters stranded and has forced taxi drivers to down tools.





On Monday a 23-year-old man died after being struck by a taxi.





“The circumstances surrounding a culpable homicide vehicle accident are being investigated following an incident this [Monday] morning at 08:40 in Symphony Road in Delft,” said SAPS spokesperson, Andre Traut.





"No arrests have since been made."





Taxi drivers in the area who spoke to the Cape Argus on condition of anonymity said that the 23-year-old's death is linked to the ongoing turf war in the area.





[HAPPENING NOW] Taxi drivers outside Delft police station where taxi bosses are meeting to open a case. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/jPnPHbsS8j — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) May 14, 2018





The turf war which is playing out between Nyanga taxi drivers who work under Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Delft taxi drivers.





The Delft Taxi Association said that the Nyanga taxi drivers were using violence as a way to drive Delft taxi drivers out of the area. P olice are maintaining a strong presence in the area.





Currently, Delft taxi bosses are at the Delft police station to open a case.





