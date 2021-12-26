WATCH: May Desmond Tutu rest in peace and rise in glory, says Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Cape Town – The Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Rev Dr Thabo Makgoba has said that while we mourn the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, we must also celebrate his life. Makgoba made the remarks after the news of the death of the 1984 Nobel Peace laureate, Desmond Mpilo Tutu, 90, broke on Sunday morning.

“On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, the whole faith community, and – I make bold to say – on behalf of millions across South Africa, Africa and the world, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Nomalizo Leah, to his son, Trevor Tamsanqa, and to his daughters, Thandeka, Nontombi and Mpho, and all of their families. “While we mourn his passing, as Christians and people of faith we must also celebrate the life of a deeply spiritual person whose alpha and omega – his starting point and his ending point – was his relationship with our Creator,” said Makgoba. “He took God, God’s purpose and God’s creation deadly seriously. Prayer, the Scriptures and his ministry to the people God entrusted to his care were at the heart of his life.

“He believed totally that each one of us is made in the image of God and ought to be treated as such by others. This belief was not reached through cerebral contemplation; it arose from his faith and was held with a deeply felt passion. “He wanted every human being on Earth to experience the freedom, the peace and the joy that all of us could enjoy, if we truly respected one another as people created in the image of God,” Makgoba said. “Because he believed this, and because he worshipped God, he feared no one. He named wrong wherever he saw it and by whomever it was committed.

“He challenged the systems that demeaned humanity. He could unleash a righteous anger on those – especially the powerful – who inflicted suffering upon those the Bible calls “the least of these, my brothers (and sisters).” And when the perpetrators of evil experienced a true change of heart, he followed the example of his Lord and was willing to forgive.” Makgoba said that Desmond Tutu’s legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. “He felt with the people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt people’s pain. And he laughed – no, not just laughed, he cackled with delight when he shared their joy.”

In accordance with his instructions, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa will plan Desmond Tutu’s funeral and other memorial services along with the support of the government and the City of Cape Town. Details of these events to be held under South Africa’s Covid-19 regulations will be announced later, Makgoba said. “In the words of the prayer which his mentor and friend, Archbishop Trevor Huddleston first composed, and he then adapted as he extended his ministry from South Africa to the world: