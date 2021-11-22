WATCH: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announces his Mayco for the City of Cape Town

Cape Town: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his mayoral committee (Mayco) today, and revealed a mix of new new faces with a few familiar names who are being kept on to provide continuity and institutional memory. Hill-Lewis invited members of the media to the announcement of his Mayco at the Council Chambers, Civic Centre, on Monday morning.

This follows weeks of speculation of who would be in mayoral team after his party, the DA, retained control of the City of Cape Town in the local government elections earlier this month. Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews and City of Cape Town speaker Felicity Purchase were also in attendance for the announcement. With regard to his priorities for the new mayco and the City, Hill-Lewis said: “I am committed to a system of rigorous performance assessment of each member of the team according to three criteria which include the delivery of service outcomes and commitment to excellence.

“We have a strong mandate from the voters to redefine the boundaries of what competent well-run local governments can do to protect residents from failing national services, by ending load shedding in cape town over time, by making communities feel safer and by fighting for a greater say over passenger rail in Cape Town. Hill-Lewis also announced that while the Mayco team is based on the current structure of directorates, he will be taking proposals to council to change the structure which will lead to eventual changes in the portfolios. The new Mayco is as follows:

Deputy mayor, Spatial planning and Environment: Eddie Andrews

Finance: Siseko Mbandezi

Community Services and Health: Patricia van der Ross

Corporate Services: Theresa Uys

Economic Opportunities and Asset Management: James Vos

Energy and Climate Change: Beverley van Reenen

Human Settlements: Malusi Booi

Safety and Security: JP Smith

Transport: Rob Quintas

Urban Management: Grant Twigg

Water and Waste: Dr Zahid Badroodien

Chief Whip: Desiree Visagie Cape Town Mayoral Committee announced @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/2YYy86clm2 — Mwangi Githahu (@MwangiGithahu) November 22, 2021 The newly-elected Mayor of the City of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his Mayco members at the Civic Centre this morning. #CapeTownMayco



Video: Ayanda Ndamane/@AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/Phi4UFaVET — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) November 22, 2021 Speaking off the record, a former councillor had said that the mayor would need the support of the national leadership for his appointments. “In the DA, the appointment of Mayco members by a mayor is subject to the approval of the party’s Federal Executive (FedEx). “The clash over Mayco has been going on since the election.”