A call to protest has been sounded by The Cape Music Institute (CMI) against their eviction from the Athlone Stadium. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has intervened in the Athlone Stadium evictions by ordering a meeting between the affected parties and the City. Several organisations have been using space at the stadium for the past six years and have been given eviction notices by the City because they have not been compliant with fire and safety regulations.

The Cape Music Institute, with other evictees, held a silent process outside the stadium on Monday morning to highlight the eviction.

The stadium tenants received a two-month eviction notice, including the Cape Music Institute, South African Football Association Cape Town, Social Development, the Athlone Dance Academy and some local businesses.

A meeting was held on Monday with the representatives of the Cape Music School at the request of Plato.

Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, said: “The mayor explained the challenges facing the Athlone Stadium and the importance of ensuring that the facility is compliant with the provisions of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act No 2 of 2010, while balancing the needs of the community who utilise the stadium for events, sport and social use.”

James said all the users of the stadium had been asked to co-operate while the City carried out internal alterations to ensure compliance.

This would allow the existing occupants to remain. He said the necessary internal alterations would not affect the structural integrity of the stadium.

Director of the Cape Music Institute, Camillo Lombard, said the institute had undergone drywalling that had cost R90 000 to create more space. He said he did not understand how it could be a fire hazard because the institute was not under the impression that its construction was not efficient enough and the issue should have been discussed with it a while ago.

“We have asked for a few extra months to find an alternative place for the schooling to take place. The City offered to move us to Mfuleni, but our students could be at risk there.”

Vos said a specialist business analyst would assist with determining the future optimal functionality of the stadium. He said the music school had been given more time to find alternative premises and had expressed its thanks.

