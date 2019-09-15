Mayor Plato went up Table Mountain to call on the public to vote for Cape Town to retain its title of leading festival and events destination, and to vote for the cableway as Africa’s leading attraction. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has encouraged Capetonians to vote for Cape Town in the World Travel Awards. Plato and Mayco Members for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos and Safety & Security, JP Smith took the cableway to the top of Table Mountain to highlight this campaign during Tourism Month.

Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries across the world, the World Travel Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Cape Town is currently the holder of the “World’s Leading Festival & Event Destination”.

At the recent Africa & Indian Ocean World Travel Awards in June this year Cape Town was again voted “Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination” for the second consecutive time.

Table Mountain won the title of "Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction and Cape Town International Airport won “Africa’s Leading Airport”. All three contenders are now in running for the world title at the 2019 World Travel Awards and I am calling on all Capetonians to help us bring home these prestigious awards.

Voting opened to the public on the 12th of September.

“We are excited to be in the running once again for this honour and encourage all Capetonians to vote. The nomination is further proof that Cape Town is a world-class destination and with the help of fellow Capetonians we are hopeful that we can retain this title,” said Plato.

“We are certain that awards such as these and our world class attractions will continue to boost tourism, which is a key sector for the City, having created more than 300 000 jobs in total. The tourism sector currently has the highest economic growth and employment potential,” added Plato.

Cape Town International Airport is also in the running to be named the world's leading airport having taken the "Leading Airport in Africa" title. Visit www.worldtravelawards.com to vote for the 3 contenders.

Mayor Plato went up Table Mountain to call on the public to vote for Cape Town to retain its title of leading festival and events destination, and to vote for the cableway as Africa's leading attraction. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

"In just this month, Cape Town has been named one of the world’s friendliest cities. Africa's leading digital city, and come in the top 10 of bucket list places to visit globally. In addition to having our excellence in the tourism industry recognised on a global stage like the World Travel Awards, seeing Cape Town International Airport, The Table Mountain Cableway, and Cape Town itself receiving these awards with the help of all Capetonians, would be a fitting way to close out 2019," said Vos.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith added: "Cape Town is competing against the top events destinations from other regions like Glasgow, Scotland and the port city of Guayaquil in Ecuador. As the current holder of this prestigious award and all the hard work the City and all our stakeholders have put into delivering world class events in Cape Town, we are sure that this category will be highly contended. The winners will be announced on the night of the World Travel Awards’ Grand Final in Muscat, Oman, in November this year."

The Cableway already offers year-round deals which are tailored to locals including the 3-for-1 Kidz Season which was launched on the 26 April 2019, and will run until 30 September 2019; the half-price Sunset Special; Birthday Special; Pensioner Special; the Student Special as well as a year-round access cable card.

Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town announced a partnership with the cable car to enable easier access for locals and visitors.

"We are proud to be in the running for such a sought after accolade and we are putting our trust in everyone that calls South Africa home to cast a vote in our favour. A win will surely enhance our city as a destination of choice for visitors. We have so much to offer that it would be inconceivable that we are not aligned in our quest to bring home the title for our city," said Table Mountain Managing Director, Wahida Parker.

The voting period closes on 20 October 2019.