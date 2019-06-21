This comes after Mbalula's plan to sit on a train ride from the Chris Hani train station in Khayelitsha to the Cape Town station from 06:00am today, where he would interact and engage first hand with train commuters on their daily encounters and frustrations.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. A new date for the train ride will be announced at a later stage," Msibi said.

Transport Department's head of communication Collen Msibi said Mbalula has been assigned to an urgent official engagement by the Presidency.

However Mbalula turned his head and cancelled his promised train ride.

The Central Line rail corridor is known for a multitude of regular challenges, ranging from service delivery protests, the torching of coaches, taxi violence, sporadic stops due to manual movement authorisation, vandalism and damage to infrastructure, illegal connections, the mushrooming of informal settlements along the route and sewage disposal/encroachment.

Some of the minister's plans were tabled at the Africa Rail Conference in Joburg on Wednesday, where he said his department had embarked on the development of a rail policy framework for South Africa, and that the draft policy was in the form of a draft White Paper.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video At Thursday's State of the Nation Address, Mbalula shed some light on his plans for tackling the train infrastructure in the Western Cape. Video: Theolin Tembo

The #UniteBehind coalition movement has welcomed Mbalula’s ride and requested an urgent meeting to propose a plan to “#FixOurTrains”.

#UniteBehind spokesperson Matthew Hirsch said Mbalula must urgently ensure that commuter rail services were declared a national disaster.

“He must establish a permanent ethical, qualified, competent and appropriately skilled board with a commuter representative. This must be followed by the urgent appointment of permanent executive management with knowledge and experience of rail service complexity,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch said Mbalula must ensure that all state capture “culprits” were charged, arrested, prosecuted, convicted and their assets seized.

“He needs to establish a safety and security plan focused on commuters, particularly vulnerable people such as women, the disabled, the elderly and children.

“Set out a clear six-month plan to bring 2000 damaged coaches back into operation. This will mitigate the unconscionable delays and overcrowding,” he said.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the City had requested a meeting with Mbalula, and “we are waiting a response from his office.

“As for the agenda, this will be determined once/if the minister is available to meet with us.”

