WATCH: Metrorail coach catches fire while stationed overnight in Retreat









Metrorail train caught fire while stationed in the railway's Retreat yard on Wednesday night in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Metrorail train caught fire while stationed in the railway's Retreat yard on Wednesday night in Cape Town. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed and said one of the motor coaches of a train stabled overnight was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening. Scott said the fire was reported shortly before 10pm and brought under control soon after. "No injuries were reported," she said. Regional manager Richard Walker was on-site and commended City Fire and Rescue Services and Metrorail response teams for their quick and efficient response.

“We have been working closely with the fire brigade to assist them in limiting fire damage and this collaboration has paid off. They have done a sterling job despite the strong wind," Walker said.

He said Metrorail rolling stock teams worked throughout the night to ensure that the train-set was ready for service following day.

Scott said an incident investigation conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

She said the cost estimate of the damage will be confirmed once PRASA’s loss adjusters have assessed the carriage.

Chairperson of the City of Cape Town transport portfolio committee Angus McKenzie says services will be affected "specifically on the Southern Line". @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/zfuv5vz0A1 — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) January 15, 2020

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is also probing the police’s alleged failure to investigate arson and vandalism of Metrorail trains, and has now called for the public to comment.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he approached the ombudsman last year to investigate why the police had been unable to identify or arrest suspects involved in several train arson attacks which have severely impacted the Cape Town rail system.

[email protected]