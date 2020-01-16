Cape Town - Metrorail train caught fire while stationed in the railway's Retreat yard on Wednesday night in Cape Town.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed and said one of the motor coaches of a train stabled overnight was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening.
Scott said the fire was reported shortly before 10pm and brought under control soon after.
"No injuries were reported," she said.
Regional manager Richard Walker was on-site and commended City Fire and Rescue Services and Metrorail response teams for their quick and efficient response.