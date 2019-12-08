WATCH: Metrorail releases CCTV footage of train attack suspects









Metrorail has released CCTV footage of the two suspects allegedly involved in the recent train fires at the Cape Town Station. Picture: Metrorail/Supplied Cape Town - Metrorail has released CCTV footage of the two suspects allegedly involved in the recent train fires at the Cape Town Station. This comes in an attempt to track down the suspects believed to have been behind the burning of the train on November 28. The footage recorded at about 02:32, shows two men walking and running in a panic trying to gain access to the train that later burnt, with a colourless liquid - believed to be paraffin - in one's hand. While four suspects were initially reported to have been behind the attack, Metrorail's spokesperson Riana Scott said that they "will publicise footage as investigators release material - it may yet come" but only two so far have been revealed. One of the suspects can be seen wearing a black, red and white hoodie with cream pants, and the other is wearing navy track top with Khaki pants while keeping his face covered with a maroon scarf.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Metrorail has released CCTV footage of the two suspects allegedly involved in the recent train fires at the Cape Town Station. Video: Supplied

Scott said PRASA Protection Services and specialist investigators continue to work hand-in-hand with the police in the investigation into the recent train fires at Cape Town Station.

"The investigation is progressing well and fresh images have been released to encourage more people to contact the investigation officer with information about several persons of interest who police believe can assist them in their investigation," Scott said.

Metrorail Western Cape Regional Manager, Richard Walker said it was heart-breaking to see communities so dependent on affordable public transport being robbed of mobility shortly before the year-end festivities.

"Breadwinners working hard to ensure that their families are provided for during the upcoming festive time and saving for school expenses next year are forced to spend much-needed money on transport rather than their loved ones," Walker said.

[email protected]