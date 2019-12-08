Cape Town - Metrorail has released CCTV footage of the two suspects allegedly involved in the recent train fires at the Cape Town Station.
This comes in an attempt to track down the suspects believed to have been behind the burning of the train on November 28.
The footage recorded at about 02:32, shows two men walking and running in a panic trying to gain access to the train that later burnt, with a colourless liquid - believed to be paraffin - in one's hand.
While four suspects were initially reported to have been behind the attack, Metrorail's spokesperson Riana Scott said that they "will publicise footage as investigators release material - it may yet come" but only two so far have been revealed.
One of the suspects can be seen wearing a black, red and white hoodie with cream pants, and the other is wearing navy track top with Khaki pants while keeping his face covered with a maroon scarf.