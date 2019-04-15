District Six Working Commitee chairperson Shahied Ajam says the national government must be held accountable for failing District Six claimants. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Political parties are beating a path to District Six, latching on to the plight of claimants in their election campaigns. Last week, former mayor and premier Peter Marais used District Six as his stomping ground under the banner of the Freedom Front Plus.

On Sunday, Premier Helen Zille took to the podium in a packed hall at CPUT in District Six, citing what she had done to get justice for the claimants, although she said she was not there not in a political capacity.

“Political parties can do what they want, but we do not appreciate the fact that they are grandstanding on the issue and do nothing about it when they are elected into power,” said District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam. It was time the national government was held accountable for its failures with regard to District Six, he said.

“District Six is a sore that has been festering, and in some of these political parties’ statements they are right, the national government has failed the people. I would like for all these interested parties to put their money where their mouths are,” he said.

District Six claimants have called for Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Masha­bane to explain herself after her department failed to adhere to the Land Claims Court ruling that they must deliver a “holistic” development plan for the area.

The claimants are heading to the court again on April 17, to force the minister to explain to the court why her department was in contempt of the court order.

Attending the meeting were Zille and the City’s mayoral committee member for environment and spatial planning, Marian Nieuwoudt.

Zille said that she hoped that the national Department of Rural Development and Land Reform came up with a framework plan for the District Six community.

“It is very important for the department to come up with the framework plan, the draft budget and the time lines that the District Six working committee is demanding,” Zille said. She added that she was not attending the meeting in a political capacity.

“I reject the idea that District Six should be turned into a political football; that is why I completely agree that this is not a political meeting, we have to talk about the technical processes and significant acceleration of restitution,” she said.

But District Six representatives fear that political parties using the heartache of District Six could lead to more false hope.

“Zille is herself to blame for the slow pace of restitution because it was both under Zille’s and Pieter Marais’ leadership that we struggled to get land released. It's just being opportunistic of them and there is a huge sentiment of false hope that they are sending,” said District Six beneficiary trust chairperson Dr Anwar Nagiah.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “The issue of District Six is a tragedy. Today thousands are still suffering from being forcibly removed and resettled on the Cape Flats because they weren't white. We are sad that the District Six issue has not been resolved.

“But our communities know that they only matter when Zille and her party need votes. They won’t be fooled by Zille or the Freedom Front.”





