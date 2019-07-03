A hundred new law enforcement officers took to the streets of Bonteheuwel on Tuesday. Picture: SISONKE MLAMLA/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The gang-ridden community of Bonteheuwel had mixed emotions on Tuesday after the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate deployed 100 law enforcement officers in the area, who immediately went on a raid and patrolled the community. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the officers would maintain a visible presence, attend to by-law transgressions and assist with crime prevention duties in conjunction with the city’s metro police and traffic services and the SAPS.

Smith said this was the second Neighbourhood Safety Team (NST) officially on duty. The City first launched a NST concept in Delft in December 2017, in an attempt to reduce crime in suburbs identified in the police’s annual crime statistics.

He said the need for intervention in Bonteheuwel and surroundings was clear, “judging by the increase in gang-related violence and the resultant fatalities”.

Smith said the fact that there was no police station in Bonteheuwel had impacted the decision to roll out the second NST in the area.

“The NST model focuses on enforcement, including stop and search operations, vehicle checkpoints and visible patrols,” he said.

However, Smith added that there was also a social element that included everything from logging service requests for city-related infrastructure like broken street lights and missing drain covers, to enforcing by-laws and addressing truancy.

“If left unchecked, those issues may lead to an environment where crime and violence becomes a norm, and that is why the NST model takes a whole community approach,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The gang-ridden community of Bonteheuwel had mixed emotions on Tuesday after the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate deployed 100 law enforcement officers in the area, who immediately went on a raid and patrolled the community. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Elvina van Roodt, who was walking with her child, said on Tuesday she was grateful to see the law enforcement officers patrolling the streets.

“We are living in a hell of a community, where our lives are not safe, not safe at all,” Van Roodt said.

She said she walked her child to school every morning “because I want my child to feel safe”.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said the area had a population of more than 80 000. “Sadly, we do not have a dedicated police station. We are served by the Bishop Lavis police station. That puts huge pressure on our community,” McKenzie said.

He said for the past six months, the community had more than 44 residents shot and killed allegedly due to gang violence.

“Not even a half of those cases have been resolved by the police,” McKenzie added.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The gang-ridden community of Bonteheuwel had mixed emotions on Tuesday after the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate deployed 100 law enforcement officers in the area, who immediately went on a raid and patrolled the community. Video: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

[email protected]