Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers handing over a title deed to 83-year-old Sabina Keister. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - More than 50 beneficiaries of Delft are now officially homeowners. MEC for Human Settlements Tertius Simmers handed over 50 title deeds to residents of Delft.

The handover has been made possible through the Department’s Enhanced Extended Discount Benefit Scheme, which promotes home ownership of pre-1994 government-owned rental housing. The handover forms part of the department’s strategic goal of prioritising the elderly for housing opportunities in the Western Cape.

Simmers said: “The event allowed us to ensure that 50 people become fully-fledged, legal homeowners. The handover is yet another clear demonstration of the Western Cape government’s commitment to restoring dignity and creating a better life for the people of this province.”

The 50 beneficiaries hail from Voorbrug, Eindhoven, The Hague and Roosendal. Residents were able to benefit through the scheme as the sale agreements with debtors, who did not honour their agreements, were cancelled. Properties were thus sold to the qualifying current occupants and, where this was not possible, debt write-off was implemented to assist beneficiaries.

WATCH: MEC Simmers says he is aware that residents have been waiting for years for this #TitleDeeds @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/E4lk0m4h7j — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) August 12, 2019

Simmers also said the title deed handover was significant: “I am aware that many of the residents have been waiting a long time for this moment.”

Among the elderly beneficiaries were Wilhemina Stuart, 76, who had been waiting for more than 18 years.

“I am so happy. I’ve been waiting for a very long time for this moment and I am very grateful that it’s happened. My husband passed away in 2003 and he would’ve been very happy for this as well,” she said.

Simmers also delivered a title deed to 83-year old Sabina Keister, who has been waiting for more than 35-years.

“This is a great day for me and my family.

“This minister is doing something wonderful for me and I thank him,” she said.

