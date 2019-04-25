Mr Gay World 2018 Jordan Bruno Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The annual international search for a gay role model takes place from 28 April 2019 to 5 May 2019 at various venues across the city. The gay men will not only be strutting their stuff but this prestigious event will serve as a platform to address issues of homophobia still faced in the world today and to bring across key messages about inclusion, humanity and equality. The LGBTQ+ community continue to live under pressure in many parts of the world.

Delegates from every corner of the world will descend on the mother city for this star-studded glitzy event while the rest of us wait with baited breath for the reveal of the 2019 global ambassador.

The Mr Gay World™ competition will be hosted on African soil for the 4th time in the organisation’s 11 year history, and is brought by Gay World Events and the XOXO Foundation in partnership with the City of Cape Town, The President Hotel, Cape Town Tourism, Gerrit Prinsloo Productions, Collab Creatives, Alan Ford Productions, The Social Media Company and Mango Airlines.

The Mr Gay World™ 2018 ambassador, Jordan Bruno from Australia, will be handing over the reins to one of these promising delegates standing in line to be crowned:



Rad Mitic - Australia

Bart Hesters - Belgium

Oratile Victor Phofhedi - Botswana

Raphael Dos Anjos - Brazil

Josh Rimer - Canada

Carlos Navarro - Chile

Marko Soto - Costa Rica

Ismo Poutiainen - Finland

Marcel Danner - Germany

Oliver Pusztai - Hungary

Suresh Ramdas - India

Guilherme Souza - Ireland

Tiger Shigetake - Japan

Kaleb Omar - Mexico

Rivelino Reinecke - Namibia

Nick Francis - New Zealand

Iann Carlos Jean - Panama

Jorge Seminario - Peru

Janjep Carlos - Philippines

Chris Emmanuel - South Africa

Fransisco Alvarado - Spain

Colin Lu - Taiwan

Chayodhom Samibat - Thailand

Walter Moreno - Venezuela

“As a South African I am so proud to host the World again for the 11th Mr Gay World™ Finale in Cape Town. I'm happy to say that we have shown growth from 2018. The LGBTIQ+ community worldwide has faced an increasing amount of discrimination and hate crimes which make MGW an organization and event that is needed more than ever now to unite our community and raise awareness of the challenges we face. I wish the delegates all the best,” said Dr Igor Scheurkogel, Chairman of the Board of MGW Directors.

The entire delegation will hit the road running from 28 April on arrival with a jam-packed program that includes workshops, photo shoots, cultural tours and the main events.

As an icebreaker, the organisers arranged for the whole entourage to participate in an experiential teambuilding day in Khayelitsha on 30 April where delegates will walk in the shoes of this community. The teams will face different challenges to help them experience the township life. After soaking up South African culture, they head off to a night on the town at the popular Beefcakes for dinner and live entertainment.

The Mr Gay World™ Annual President VIP Dinner will take place on Friday 3 May 2019 at 6:30pm at the President Hotel and the Mr Gay World™ 2019 Cape Town, South Africa Grand Finale will take place the following evening, Saturday 4 May at 6pm, at the Cape Town City Hall.

Tickets for the VIP Dinner and the Grand Finale are available on www.howler.co.za, tickets range from R150 - R625.

For more information check https://mrgayworld.com/