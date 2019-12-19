WATCH: Music duo GoldFish bring festive cheer to Red Cross Children’s Hospital









Pictured left to right is Lumphumzo Bathwali, 9, Dominic Peters and David Poole. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Patients at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital were all smiles when internationally acclaimed electronic musical duo GoldFish paid them a visit. The music group from Cape Town is made up of Dominic Peters and David Poole who last year partnered with the Children’s Hospital Trust as ambassadors and had helped raise funds for the upkeep as well as for upgrades of the hospital. Eleven-year-old Keanu Isaacs from Bonteheuwel is recovering from severe injuries to his legs after a vehicle drove over him while he was playing outside his home. This brave little boy is unable to walk and there are many young children like him spending their holidays at the hospital recovering.

GoldFish also handed out gifts to the children.

“We are so privileged to have had Dominic and David spend time with children in the hospital. It was beautiful to watch their faces light up when David played Christmas tunes on his saxophone and needless to say, staff and parents were swaying to the music,” said chief executive of the Children’s Hospital Trust, Chantel Cooper.

“Dominic and David definitely brought sunshine to the wards through their music and gifts. As trust ambassadors, it is important for them to meet the children and the dedicated staff as these are personal stories that can be shared with others,” said Cooper.

The Children’s Hospital Trust is a beneficiary of next year’s Cape Town Big Walk.

