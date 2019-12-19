The music group from Cape Town is made up of Dominic Peters and David Poole who last year partnered with the Children’s Hospital Trust as ambassadors and had helped raise funds for the upkeep as well as for upgrades of the hospital.
Eleven-year-old Keanu Isaacs from Bonteheuwel is recovering from severe injuries to his legs after a vehicle drove over him while he was playing outside his home.
This brave little boy is unable to walk and there are many young children like him spending their holidays at the hospital recovering.