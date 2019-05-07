The Ramadaan Moon Sighting Committee at Three Anchor Bay. It was announced the Muslim holy month of fasting would begin today. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Muslims around the world will observe Ramadaan this year with a sense of hope and peace after the occurrence of several tragic events. The Ramadaan Moon Sighting Committee met on Sunday night to view the moon, and agreed that Muslims in South Africa would begin fasting today. Some countries such as the UK and United Arab Emirates began the holy month on Monday.

Observers of the faith have been experiencing numerous issues within their communities. Recent local events include the gentrification of the Bo-Kaap and global events such as the attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand, and attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

“The horrific events of 2019 are an intensification of scores of attacks on places of worship all over the world. This ongoing cycle of violence and hostile developments at the global level threaten to defile the devotion, compassion and serenity that are the hallmarks of the blessed month of Ramadaan,” said Claremont Main Road mosque imam Dr Rashied Omar.

“Our message this Ramadaan should be asserting once again, loudly and clearly, that the heinous acts of murder and violence perpetrated by Muslim groups are dishonourable and betray any expression of faith in Islam.”

The imam of the Boorhaanol masjied in Bo-Kaap, Muhammad West, said gentrification was a deeply emotive and complex issue. He said the solution to this should serve the interests of the entire community.

The preservation of Bo-Kaap heritage could be achieved through a process of peaceful dialogue with all stakeholders, done in good faith, he said.

“In spite of the negativity, Muslims are encouraged to start the month with clean hearts and hopeful mindsets.

“A major aspect of Ramadaan is speaking God’s pardon for your mistakes, but this can only happen if you are able to forgive those who have harmed you,” said West.

