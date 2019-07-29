Khule Ngubane shows off his skills at the new Eyethu Skate Park facility in Hout Bay. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - After four years of planning and construction, a skate park has opened in Hout Bay which is hoped to have a big impact on keeping young people off the streets and on their skateboards. Children from communities such as Hangberg, Imizamo Yethu and the Valley came together at the Eyethu Hout Bay Skate Park to make use of the area.

Founder of the Eyethu Hout Bay Skate Park, Matthew Johnson, said: “The skate park will bring all the different communities together and help us move away from any type of segregation. It’ll serve as a central and safe place for the youth to come together.”

Johnson said a skate park also served as an outlet for the youth to express themselves and could help them to let out any anger they felt, through the sport.

The construction took place over the past six months at a cost of R1.5million.

The skate park area is 950m² and designed for beginner and professional skaters. It has ramps in different sizes and rails to accommodate everyone.

“Skateboarding has grown exponentially in Cape Town over the past five to seven years and the sport provides people with full freedom of expression.

“The youth can learn so much about themselves through skating,” said Johnson.

City of Cape Town Hout Bay ward councillor Roberto Quintas said more young people were getting involved in crime in Hout Bay and the park would attract large numbers of children to a safer space that was more visible.

The Rotary Club of Hout Bay, with the skating community, suggested the project four years ago and approached various partners to help with funding.

The site was provided by the City.

