Cape Town - While thousands of Capetonians celebrated with the Springboks on Monday morning, the victory tour apparently turned sour for some due to pickpockets and violence.
African News Agency photographer, David Ritchie was taking pictures of the Springboks when he came across a metro police officer searching the pockets of suspects.
"I was just following the Springboks bus along Loop Street taking pics and the crowd was running behind the bus. Then I saw some men and metro police running off to the side, towards to the pavement, pushing others in the process, so I stopped to check and saw metro police and the victim searching two guys."