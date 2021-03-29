WATCH: NSRI exercises aim to keep rescuers sharp

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is ensuring its rescuers are sharp and able to deal with any situation they may encounter. The NSRI conducted a routine training exercise in Hout Bay on Sunday. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the routine exercises take place every weekend and sometimes during the week. “NSRI regularly conduct routine training exercises around the country, and Sunday’s exercise at Hout Bay, involving NSRI Hout Bay, NSRI Bakoven and AGA helicopters, is part of that ongoing routine training.” The non-profit organisation assists with coastal and inland distress calls, and relies solely on donations, sponsorships and volunteers.

A real-life situation played itself out on Saturday when a fishing vessel caught alight in Gordon’s Bay harbour. A man was rushed to hospital with serious burns.

NSRI Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said: “While it appears that the fire started during refuelling of the vessel, investigations by authorities will determine the cause of the fire.”

One of the organisation’s key focus areas is to prevent drownings.

In Struisbaai, two fishermen from Hout Bay and Noordhoek were fishing east of Struisbaai at about 8am on Saturday, when their five-metre inflatable boat capsized due to a wave.

The NSRI operates 41 bases comprising coastal stations and inland stations on dams. There are crews on standby at all hours.

The pair managed to fire three red distress flares, which were sighted by eye-witnesses on land and on a small fishing boat in the area, who alerted the NSRI.

NSRI Agulhas station commander Reinard Geldenhuys said: “The two male casualties, aged 56 and 45, were transferred onto the sea-rescue craft, and they were brought to the NSRI Agulhas sea rescue base, where they were medically assessed and they were not injured and no further assistance was required.”

