WATCH: Official topless in bed during Public Works video meeting to be disciplined

Cape Town - While lockdown has resulted in many people wearing their pyjamas as work attire, one Independent Development Trust (IDT) official was caught on camera topless and wearing only shorts.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure released a statement on Thursday saying it would like to sincerely apologise to the Joint Portfolio Committee Chairpersons, members and the public at large for an errant behaviour displayed by the IDT official during a joint portfolio virtual meeting of 17 June 2020.

The Independent Development Trust is an entity of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The official was caught on video laying on the bed, topless and wearing only shorts while the meeting was in session, a behaviour which the department has strongly condemned "as it undermined the decorum of the meeting".

The Director-General of the Department, Advocate Sam Vukela, instructed that the official be immediately removed from the meeting and the incident should be viewed in a serious light.